To the editor:
First of all, I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I am a conservative though. I have many close friends who are liberal, and whilst I don’t share their philosophy, I respect their views. They genuinely believe their view as I do mine.
This is a passionate election cycle as was the one four years ago. Like four years ago, I am plagued by someone who does not respect the fact I happen to be a supporter of President Trump.
I have several Republican signs in front of my house. Monday morning, when I left for work, all the signs were there. When I came home, all the signs were there except for the Trump/Pence signs. I have replaced them. I ask the person who removed the signs to leave the replacement signs alone. They are in front of my house. I would never take signs from anyone else’s property because I disagree with that person’s choice of candidate.
I ask people to step back and respect people’s views, whether or not they agree, and to not interfere with legal signs in front of private property. Four years ago, I decried someone taking Hillary signs from a friend’s house although I was not a Hillary Clinton supporter. I will continue to replace signs that are taken. The election will be decided on Nov. 3. Let the process run its course and respect the views of all whether one agrees or not.
Elizabeth Carleton
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.