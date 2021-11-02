To the editor:
We are very blessed in this valley. We have treasures that we so take for granted. I was taken ill recently and had to be hospitalized. The doctor had to call for ambulance transport.
The paramedics were not only extremely professional, but they were caring and compassionate. It is a huge comfort to be under such good care and to have the comfort and reassurance in a frightening situation.
Once at Memorial, all the care staff were so kind, compassionate — the consummate professionals. One morning, as one of the nurses came to check on me and do vitals, she commented that I always greeted them with a smile. I told her that no matter the how and why I was there, the care and kindness they were giving me deserved a smile in greeting. I appreciated them.
They see all the not so nice side of health care and the attitudes that unfortunately some people give. Anyone who works in the trenches of health care should be treasured and thanked. They made a scary time in my life far less scary and gave excellent care.
If you see a nurse, doctor, LNA, housekeeper, specialist or food service person in the health care field, please thank them for what they do. If you see an EMT or paramedic, or a policeman thank them. This valley is so blessed to have these people taking care of us. Thank them and appreciate them.
Elizabeth Carleton
Conway
