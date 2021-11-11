To the editor:
This past Monday, I attended the SAU 9 school board meeting as a student representative for Kennett High School. I went into the meeting with the knowledge that these sessions have recently been difficult, with parents not agreeing or refusing to abide by the rules in place. Never would I have guessed that this meeting would be adjourned 18 minutes into the agenda.
After several approvals for retirements and long-term substitutions, I was given the floor to discuss what my student council has been achieving at the school. This was the first meeting I attended, and it was nice to share what the student council has worked so hard for with the school board. After my presentation, the meeting was rudely interrupted and quickly adjourned.
Six parents strolled into the meeting, 15 minutes after the start. I had seen these parents in the parking lot, confused as to where the meeting was and waiting for their fellow peers to arrive. Once these parents grabbed their seats, the board was immediately met with hostility. These parents were trying to advocate for their beliefs which is exactly what this meeting was for. What they failed to garner was the human decency to abide by the mask mandate. Clearly posted on the door is a sign saying masks are required.
As the student body president here at Kennett High School, I think it is important for me to share my perspectives on this meeting that is otherwise not seen by students.
It was genuinely saddening to witness these parents become so belligerent about the subject of the coronavirus. As a community, we attend these meetings to help build a better school environment for these students, but this group of parents made it their selfish priority to interrupt this meeting trying to stand their ground.
Elizabeth Bouchard
Conway
(1) comment
Elizabeth, on behalf of the rational parents and grandparents out here, let me apologize for the ignorant behavior of those cretins who disrupted that meeting. Congratulations for speaking out against them. Keep up the good fight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.