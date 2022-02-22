Over the 2021-22 school year, the Kennett High School Student Council has been working strenuously to pass a new dress code that creates less bias and more comfort within the Kennett High School community.
On Monday during public comment, three student representatives went and shared the student body’s perspective on this new dress code and urged the board that this dress code should be implemented to help ensure the safety and well-being of all students.
When the board shifted their energy to the dress code, board member Joe Mosca stood up and demonstrated to the board a shirt that he deemed inappropriate. This mockery of such an important subject that directly affects students is completely unacceptable and disrespectful.
Not only has a group of students worked tirelessly to be mocked by a board member, but Joe Mosca is single-handedly emphasizing the traumatic body dysmorphia, sexualization and objectification of adolescent girls.
We are missing the overarching message of equality and equitably. This generational divide means this issue may never be solved, but there are many important lessons to take away from it.
This is a perfect time to teach these students about the importance of forming institutional policy, freedom of speech and choice, as well as democracy. I urge the board to use this as an opportunity to encourage critical thinking about cultural differences and examine the impacts of media and pop culture on gender identity.
The dress code is a deeply rooted issue. With that, I urge the committee members to listen to the students coming to you because they know and understand the hardships they are going through.
I hope the board continues to set an example for these young students and begins to listen to what they believe will be safe and impactful within their school community.
