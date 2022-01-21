To the editor:
We would like to clarify the current plan and intent for The Bluebird Project, the affordable housing initiative that we have been working on for some time.
This partnership came about because as community members and as parents, we have seen firsthand the impact of the housing shortage in the valley. We see our kids’ schools struggle to hire teachers that they desperately need to provide high quality childcare. We see local business owners unable to hire the staff they need to operate. We see our favorite local restaurants working with a tiny staff for a packed dining room.
The valley is a special place. There are so many beautiful structures and so much history. With our diverse skill sets, we set out to find a way to create affordable housing. We are proud of what we have put together so far.
We want to state unequivocally that this is a community focused partnership and that we will be personally overseeing, managing, and caring for both properties that we are working on turning into affordable housing. We are committed to maintaining them to high standards and we welcome our community’s feedback.
When we went before the board of selectmen on Tuesday night, we were there to answer the board's questions. We are concerned that the most recent article, “Abutters question team behind Bluebird Project," implied that we did not want to answer the question, “Who will be running this?” We will be running this.
Many of those who spoke against us are second homeowners who have never met us. If you are a second homeowner in the valley who is speaking out against affordable housing in your community or anywhere in the valley, I hope you will reflect on your privilege in owning two homes, when many in the valley don’t have one.
Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey
Intervale and North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.