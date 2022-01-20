To the editor:
I’ve noticed significant tribalism in the letters on STRs lately.
I believe much of the tribalism and anger towards people you don’t know has seeped out of our political system to poison our brains, hearts and emotions. It’s not new, John 1:48 shows the Pharisees used fear to have public opinion to turn against Jesus to have him crucified.
Social media, radio, TV and newspapers keep us engaged with fear and anger because these are more motivating than feelings of happiness. What is worse, there is no accounting for facts or truth in many items just opinion. The editorials/articles being posted reflect how some people feel which is real, regardless of whether their feelings are well informed.
My husband and I own a second home in North Conway. We bought a 98-year-old home in late 2017. After significant work by local contractors, it is now one of the nicer homes on our street. Our property taxes have gone up over 70 percent in less than five years.
We hope to retire to North Conway in a few years, enjoy our home when we can now and use STR to make ends meet. We are part of the community and we are your neighbors even if we are only there occasionally.
I urge everyone to get to know each other, work together to address problems in the community and put closed minded tribalism aside. I struggle to see how an STR ban will truly benefit the community. It only discourages investment in the area, hurts businesses and jobs and hinders the lifeblood of the region (tourism). The region is blessed to have this influx of outside money that allows for excellent services most communities of this size don’t have, so let’s learn to get along and pragmatically address problems.
Eleanor Wilson
Arlington, Va.
