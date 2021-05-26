To the editor:
I have been reading the Sun and see the predicament business owners are in with no workers and wonder if residents might come to the rescue by offering to work maybe something like two days a week.
They could do it for a particular charity, personal reasons or whatever. Certainly something very flexible that business owners would agree to. It could be fun. We would help our neighbors so why not these people as most are our neighbors.
Eleanor Stokes
Concord
