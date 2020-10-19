To the editor:
I am supporting Ellin Leonard as Democratic candidate for state representative from District 2.
As a self-described “Yankee,” Ellin is fiscally conservative, but she understands the importance of making strategic investments to drive future economic growth and provide opportunity for all Carroll County residents.
Some of her priorities include improved access to internet and cell service, more housing for low and moderate income households and expanding clean renewable energy. She is also interested in reforming education funding so that property poor towns do not also have poor schools.
Ellin has integrity and a strong sense of fair play. She had a long career in medical sales and is able to work effectively with a wide variety of people by listening carefully to differing opinions.
In summary her character, work ethic and experience will be an asset in Concord.
Ele Border
Eaton
