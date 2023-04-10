My name is Elaine Weathers, the wife of David Weathers, who has been a selectman for the town of Conway for over 20 years. This is my first letter to the editor, but I feel that there have been so many miscommunications printed lately in The Conway Daily Sun, I think it is necessary to state my views at this time to make the facts much more clear.
In the paper, the STR situation is out of the hands of the selectmen until the court has made a decision in this matter. The selectmen are very aware that there is a problematic issue with the STRs and when the court decision has been made, the selectmen will listen to the courts and decide what is best for everyone in the community.
The paid parking idea was brought up to help the citizens with the tax base in town, people who are struggling to pay the already high taxes. Immediately, The Conway Daily Sun sided with the businesses in town without even considering both sides of the issue.
I feel that the selectmen are always ready to listen and happy to tweak or change the policies in order to benefit the townspeople. I want people to be aware of how many hours daily that the selectmen put in to run the town so that it will be the best that it can be.
David, as well as Mary Seavey, I know, are in touch with the Town Hall daily if not actually on the premises. I feel that their years of experience in the above matters and any others that come before them give them the ability to go right to the problem by knowing its history, and solving the issues.
I know for a fact that David has clearly given so much time and dedication to this town by working with the fire department, rescue, the conservation department, the Saco Swift River Advisory Committee, officiating at the Conway Rec., and doing medical coverage for the varsity football and hockey teams. Many nights he is out at meetings for the varied groups he is involved with. David really cares about the people of Conway and the land surrounding all of us; he finds doing this job to be vitally important and meaningful.
So I’m asking for your votes for David Weathers and Mary Seavey on Tuesday, April 11.
