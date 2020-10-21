To the editor:
I am writing to support Sen. Jeb Bradley. Jeb has long supported the forest products industry, which many of us in Carroll County depend for our livelihoods.
Jeb has led bipartisan efforts to keep the state’s biomass plants open as a market for low grade wood. Removing low-grade wood from our forests improves forest health, enhances wildlife habitat, decreases forest fire danger along with a host of other environmental benefits.
The health and well-being of our forests are critically important to our tourism industry and our New Hampshire way of life.
Jeb has been extremely responsive to the issues and concerns of landowners, loggers, foresters and mills located in Carroll County. Jeb is very effective at developing compromise and bipartisan cooperation so that New Hampshire can move forward. I support Jeb because there is no one better at finding compromise and he has the tenacity to keep trying to bring people together.
Please join me in sending Jeb back to Concord.
Edward G. Witt Sr.
N.H. Licensed Forester No. 131
Madison
