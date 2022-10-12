Do you know someone who’s been the victim of financial exploitation whether by a loved one, a friend, a caregiver, or complete stranger who scams them into handing over their life savings? If you do, you know these types of crimes are life-changing, leaving the one being exploited embarrassed, ashamed, and confused.
As bankers, we see this type of exploitation all the time and more often than not, we are the first to identify it. There are far too many instances of customers asking for our help after the money has left the account, and it’s too late for us to step in.
Up until this past July, there was not much we could do to stop the exploitation of our most vulnerable customers. Sure, we can have a conversation with the victim, we can alert Adult Protective Services and law enforcement, and can file reports to bank regulators. More often than not we never find out what happens with these reports, leaving us frustrated as the fraud continues to occur.
This past legislative session Sen. Jeb Bradley recognized how pervasive of a problem this has become and decided to do something about it. He filed SB 385 which now allows banks to place a hold on disbursement of funds from an account if they suspect financial exploitation.
This bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu on July 1 and enjoyed broad bipartisan support, gives bankers another tool in our toolbox to assist in combating this type of abuse from continuing — potentially saving victims from losing nearly all of their life savings in some circumstances.
I would like to thank Sen. Bradley for his leadership on this pervasive issue and being a champion in the fight against financial exploitation.
