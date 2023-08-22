Tot the editor:

Regarding the catastrophe in Lahaina on Maui, in the face of this terrible tragedy, I'm hearing many folks, including personal (real world) friends that are Maui residents, about the lack of planning on the part of the state and local government agencies. I think everyone needs to look at the big picture.

Millie Edwards

Believe it or not the average Joe in that lived in Maui is no slouch. After you see the Videos of Maui before the fire how beautiful and vibrant the Island was it makes it more painful to see what these people lost. Oprah owns 2,000 acres on Maui. Interesting!!! The fire could have been Somewhat contained. Now if all who survive ban together to make sure there property and livelihood is secure they will rise again. Keep this fire out there don’t let it die down. Keep fighting!! I believe in miracles I’ve had my share and I hope you do too!!

