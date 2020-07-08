To the editor:
As I watch our town struggle to reopen, I have to shake my head. Yes, our numbers in Carroll County are low. People were wearing masks. Essential businesses were taking precautions. We were lucky because we were smart.
However with the influx of visitors and our own residents’ false sense of security, I fear we are going to be a New Hampshire hot spot.
I am seeing fewer masks. On a recent visit to a local big box hardware store, I noticed most staff were wearing masks, but over half had the mask below their noses or under their chins.
I witnessed one employee remove her mask in a populated aisle to cough hard four times, then take a drink of water. A very large number of the customers did not even have masks on.
I recently have had a lively discussion with someone who spouted the party line regarding the pandemic. I could not continue with the discussion when he claimed coronavirus was no worse than the flu. The surge in cases in states that opened too early proves otherwise.
We own a lodging property. No one has fought our safety measures. We have an extensive questionnaire that must be completed before guests arrive. We take temperatures at the door. We encourage social distancing and the use of masks. We have been happy to see guests arrive wearing masks.
Our family will continue to be cautious. We will wear masks in public for your safety as well as ours. Our daughter hand-painted her mask. I am not sure how she can breathe through it — but hey, she is willing to wear one.
We all must realize that it only takes one employee or visitor testing positive for COVID-19 to shut your business down for at least two weeks.
Please remember that coming across one person who is infected endangers your parents, grandparents or a compromised family member, such as myself (I was recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis).
Please remember that many of our small businesses will not survive another forced closure. When you choose not to wear a mask, you are saying that people like me just need to hide in our homes.
Eddie Bennett
Hale’s Location
