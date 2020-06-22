To the editor:
Suzanne Nelson, I have not jumped on a wagon but from the acid tone of your letter, I am certain who you hitched your wagon to.
I have lived white privilege, and I will not be ashamed of my birthright. It was a huge awakening for me when I accepted that I was gay. I was also raised in the south by a family who was not blatantly racist but when you live surrounded by racism it can creep into who you are.
As I grew I learned of the injustices of the world. How dare you assume my (our) reason for attending the rally or judge us because we were happy to be with others of like mind and for cheering when someone showed support by honking. How dare you diminish our feelings while standing in silence eight minutes and 46 seconds. I have never observed silence for that long and it was excruciating and brought tears to my eyes a number of times.
I do not believe that you are truly concerned about who organized the rally but that the rally took place. You don’t believe there is a problem by your proclamation in your very next paragraph stating that there is no data to prove that there is a problem with racism in our police forces. There is in fact lots of data regarding this but you will never see this on that entertainment channel that calls itself Fox News.
Your whole letter shows that you don’t believe in white privilege or systemic racism. Your views would change if you had to worry about your brown children every time they walked out the door.
Lastly, if you want to write a letter about abortion then please do so and don’t wrap it into an unrelated issue.
Eddie Bennett
Hales Location
