To the editor:
Having read Tom McLaughlin’s column last week, I was struck by his endorsement of the antipathy toward “liberals” expressed in a posted video that he cited.
It is clear that an election victory by “the other side” feels more threatening this year than at any time in memory. If Republicans are hooded white supremacists conspiring to kidnap elected officials and Democrats are hoodied gangsters who smash store windows and demonize religion, then there is no good outcome.
But we know better. We work alongside people with differing views and our children play and compete together, led by parents and coaches we trust regardless of political affiliation. These community bonds have eroded along with the decline of barn-raisings and bowling leagues, but there remains ample evidence that we share with our neighbors a demand for safe streets, good jobs, respected and respectful authority, and equal opportunities for our children to thrive. How then to explain this deep unease — hostility even — that is gripping our nation?
Not surprisingly, one needs only to consider who benefits from this dysfunction. Media in all its forms — print, radio, television and digital — have found that ignoring or distorting facts generates greater interest (and revenue) than verifying and reporting them. We lap it up.
But save special contempt for the politicians who stoke our fears of each other. This formula for grasping power is not a modern invention, but a time-tested way to build anger and unquestioning loyalty.
The citizenry must resist these deceptions. It’s hard work to identify and build upon common ground, but the Founding Fathers recognized that freedom and peaceful self-government can only be secured through compromise. E pluribus unum — out of many, one. The alternative is a country that none of us want, for ourselves or our heirs.
Ed Harrigan
Center Ossipee
