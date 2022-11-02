We went out for dinner last night. I casually asked our waitress if she was ready to vote. (I tend to be a bit forward, in general. And when it comes to this election, even more so.) She demurred.
I encouraged her to vote — the most basic responsibility of citizenship. I just happened to have a little business card with a QR code that lists all of the Democratic candidates in Carroll County, which I gave to her. But I also made it clear that I wasn’t necessarily asking her to vote for Democrats but rather asking her to pay attention to this basic responsibility and get out to vote on Nov. 8.
I have a friend who, I recently learned, hasn’t voted once in his 66 years. Not once. Not for Kennedy (well, maybe he wasn’t of voting age then), not Carter, neither of the Bushes, Reagan; Ford — OMG. Not once for a governor or state rep. or senator.
What happens to his wallet — the cost of living and the taxes imposed to the quality of life for his son and grandson — every aspect of our lives, like it or not, is impacted by our system of government and those we elect to administer it.
And don’t tell me, “My one vote doesn’t count.” Bull minicky. Here in New Hampshire, Kelly Ayotte lost to Maggie Hassan in the last go-round by only 1,017.
The county Democrats recently recorded a radio ad encouraging people to get out and vote. It starts out like this: “Will you stop talking about the damn elections.” A woman emailed me and said she didn’t like that we used the word damn. It is offensive to her and feared it would turn some people off. But it is meant to get people’s attention.
To have a say in our system of democracy. You should care enough to participate, damn it.
