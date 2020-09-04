To the editor:
Please vote for Dan Feltes in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary contest for governor.
I have worked with Dan in the Legislature over the past several years on many bills that came through my House Commerce Committee as well as other important efforts like family and medical leave.
Dan cares deeply about finding ways to make life in our state affordable, safe and secure for all of us. During the campaign he has emphasized that he hails from a working-class family and has grown up with an understanding of the challenges that many of us face.
The best example I can give of his commitment to helping us manage the challenges of living in our increasingly complex world is HB 1280, which the governor recently signed into law.
That one bill, which Dan sponsored and helped negotiate through the legislative process, will cap the monthly cost of insulin at $30 per prescription; mandates insurance coverage for epi-pens; requires that the state pursue a drug importation program with Canada; establishes a drug affordability board; requires that the state establish the price it will pay for prescription drugs through a reverse-auction process that has saved other states tens of thousands of dollars; as well as other provisions.
Dan is smart, energetic, collaborative and understands how to get things done in Concord. He has my vote in Tuesday’s Primary, and I hope he will have yours as well.
Rep. Ed Butler
Carroll County District 7
Hart’s Location
