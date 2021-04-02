To the editor:
Supporters of affordable long-term housing should vote yes to Articles 4 and 5 on this year’s ballot. Both of these articles are designed to increase the availability of long-term housing in Conway. Neither article allows for short-term rentals.
Unfortunately, many Conway voters recently received a postcard containing misleading information about these articles. The postcard associates both articles with short-term rentals, which is inaccurate.
Article 4 actually adds a prohibition on short-term rentals to an existing special exception in the residential/agricultural district so that it is consistent with other districts. Currently, in the R/A district, older homes can be converted into multi-unit structures by special exception, but there is no prohibition on renting out those units short-term. If Article 4 passes, it will change the existing special exception so that units created under this special exception could not be rented short-term.
Article 5 frees up homes with ADUs so that both the primary home and the ADU can be rented long-term. Conway code explicitly states: “Both the primary single-family dwelling and the accessory dwelling unit shall be used for long-term residency, and short-term transient occupancy of either dwelling unit is prohibited.”
In other words, neither the primary home nor the ADU can be used for short-term rental, and Article 5 does not change that. Article 5 makes it so that neither unit must be owner-occupied, meaning both can be put out on the rental market rather than only one or the other.
Please vote yes on Articles 4 and 5 for increased long-term housing opportunities.
Earle Sires
North Conway
