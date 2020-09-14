To the editor:
This letter is in support of William Murray's thoughts concerning Parker Roberts and his little girl, published in the September 9 issue of The Conway Daily Sun.
Having served as a selectman for the town of Ossipee and as a Carroll County Commissioner, I am well aware that political decisions may well incur substantial differences of opinion.
I offer these thoughts as a former resident of Tamworth during high school years and for several years thereafter.
It is ever so easy to enact political decisions without due diligence as to the effect on town employees and residents.
I would suggest that Robert's service as recreation director for Tamworth
over a period of 25 years and the wellness of a little girl with serious health issues is deserving of special consideration by the selectmen of Tamworth.
Continuing Robert's employment so his little girl may receive proper medical care is a decision most fair-minded people would likely support.
E. Morton Leavitt
Ossipee
