To the editor:
In the July 28 Daily Sun, Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), indicated that he was “dumbfounded” by the Senate’s tabling of a $46 million grant for charter schools from the federal government.
I would suggest he has every reason to question the legislative fiscal committee’s vote to table the aid to charter schools in New Hampshire.
The fiscal committee consists of seven Democrats, all of whom voted against accepting the grant, and three Republicans who voted to accept.
In my opinion, these seven Democrats should be ashamed for voting along party lines not to accept the grant.
I consider Sen. Lou D’Allesandro’s (D-Manchester) comment that “this is not the time to focus on charter schools, that we need to focus on getting regular schools open” to be ridiculous and self-serving.
Charter schools present an opportunity for special needs students to receive instruction that may not be available at public schools. Exceptional students may be presented with educational opportunities that may not be available in public schools.
The fact that these seven Democrats are so concerned about losing the support of the teachers union that they are willing to neglect the needs of children is despicable.
I am a Kennett High graduate and our children attended Kingswood High school in Wolfeboro. Both of these schools provided a superb education for those students willing to take advantage of the opportunity.
Perhaps it might make sense for these seven Democrats to take an in-depth look at local public schools if they feel students are not receiving a quality education rather then playing politics with the lives of schoolchildren.
E. Morton Leavitt
Ossipee
