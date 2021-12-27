To the editor:
To Quddus Snyder and all: If so inclined, please listen to the song called "Christmas in the Trenches."
Written and performed by John McCutcheon, it's a beautiful telling of this very story described by Quddus in his column in Friday's Christmas Eve day edition.
I heard it again a few weeks ago on NHPR’s Sunday night "Folk Show"; just stood in the kitchen, and tears came to my eyes.
If you are a veteran, (and, even if not, like me), you will find it moving. Find it on YouTube.
Dulcie L Heiman
North Conway
