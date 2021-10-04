To the editor:
I had certainly meant not to shame (as another letter put it) the Cannell family in any way. I was simply wondering how they might feel, knowing now what the new owners of their inherited property were planning to do with it, and the tree. Makes me sad, that's all.
And, to letter writer Ms. Santuccio: please understand that it's the Conway Daily Sun itself which creates the header lines for our letters. I, too, cringed when I saw the harshness of that header: Does the Cannell family want an ugly hotel as its legacy?
Dulcie L Heiman
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.