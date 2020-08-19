To the editor:
This recent July 4, our country was 244 years old. I have lived more than one-third of that time. At that time, 13 colonies was a little less than 4 million people revolting against one of the most powerful nations on earth — England, headed by King George III. I had quite a few ancestors involved in that action.
Fifty-plus members of that population traveled miles and met over many weeks to form a people’s government. George Washington refused the titel of king because the new government was designed to be a small people’s government. Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson said that this government would last as long as the people participated.
Now we have come full circle. The people, by not participating, have let big government, through left-wing politicians, take the place of George III.
Our type of government is not the problem. It is the left-wing politicians that have taken over that is the problem. They take an oath with their hands on a Bible, and a few I do believe have their hands on a comic book! After that, they never look back. They start running for the next election, cash their ever-increasing paychecks and enjoy medical insurance that is second to none.
Now, let us discuss the term Democrat. At one time, it was a political party. Do you remember John F. Kennedy? He said don’t ask what can your country do for you, ask what you can do for your country!
Today, Democrat is just a word. Some people, a few, still think it is a political party, but unknown to them, the term is just a false cover for a bunch of mixed-up individuals that, though citizens, do not like small government under the Constitution as written.
They are, at an ever-increasing rate, destroying our major cities, wrecking buildings, attacking police, cutting police numbers, making 11 million illegals voting citizens, taking complete control of education, insurance and most all the other rights we have.
These left-wingers understand control but have no interest in freedom. Venezuela tried this path. The result is that they are hungry and literally running for their lives. Wake up, America. The election in November is our last chance to get rid of their schemes.
Douglas R. Swett
East Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.