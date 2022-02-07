To the editor:
If you are not paying attention to what is happening in Concord, please start now. The state representatives in a party line vote of 186-164 are proposing a radical and alarming redistricting plan that greatly diminishes representation for the people of the north country.
The newly proposed redistricting plan changes over 140 years of history in New Hampshire. In doing so, it takes the North Country, including Jackson and Conway and combines it with southern New Hampshire cities of Portsmouth, Concord, Keene, Nashua and Dover. The other district becomes concentrated in the southern part of the state, snakes its way around urban areas and creates a partisan district with no need to pay attention to any of our concerns.
The North Country already struggles to get the attention of those in power and this plan only exacerbates the problem. Sadly, the proposed plan reflects the growing and radical influence of the extremists from Washington, D.C. Make no mistake, these changes are not for the good of our state or its citizens. This is wrong.
No one knows this better than my state senator, Jeb Bradley, who ran in competitive congressional elections and served as our member of Congress from 2003-07, and helped draw the maps in 2011 as the state Senate majority leader.
During that process, everyone agreed that having two competitive districts, each representing part of the North Country, was the best thing for our region and our state.
Having congressional districts where candidates need to work hard for every single vote, and where they must reach across the aisle is a strong New Hampshire tradition in our politics. If these less-competitive, gerrymandered districts pass, our representatives are going to be more focused on appealing to the edges of their party, Washington allies, and interest groups rather than the vast majority of voters who are looking for strong, New Hampshire representation in Congress. The current districts have allowed for that, with members of each party winning both seats this decade.
While a small adjustment is necessary to keep the two districts balanced pursuant to the 2020 census, the Republican plan has purposely used the opportunity to gerrymander. This is not the N.H. way.
I hope to see our representatives in Concord understand the value competitive districts give to the North Country, and fight to continue that representation in Congress. It is the right thing to do for our region, our state and our democracy.
North Country voters, please take a moment to contact Sen. Jeb Bradley today and let him know we are counting on him. He can be reached at (603) 271-3266.
Dot Seybold
Jackson
