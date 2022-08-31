Water is Carroll County’s most precious resource. Pat Pustell of Ossipee is running for the New Hampshire State House out of concern for that resource’s future. For five years she has volunteered to do bi-weekly samplings of the water in Ossipee. The samplings are then analyzed for purity by the Green Mountain Conservation Group.
Now all residents have to be concerned about Ossipee’s water. Special interests want to build a gas station in Effingham on top of a former gravel pit over the Ossipee aquifer. The aquifer is the source of clean drinking water for people in Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Madison, Effingham and Freedom. One mishap at the gas station and the water could become poisoned and unusable forever.
Pat’s opponent, Jonathon Smith, the incumbent State House rep, wants the gas station to be built. Smith, who also is on the Ossipee select board, wrote in favor of the gas station, including this reason: If there is a spill, the operator is required to notify the N.H. Department of Environmental Services 24/7 spill response team.
That’s odd. Smith, who votes regularly with the extremist N.H. legislators who aim to do away with key government agencies, is now saying a key government agency will save us. It’s nuts.
Pat Pustell, given her five years of collecting water samples rain or shine, hot or cold, bugs and poison ivy be damned, is obviously going to do everything in her power to ensure Ossipee and surrounding towns’ water supply is safe now and forever.
If clean, safe, pure water is important to you, vote for Pat Pustell.
