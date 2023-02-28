To the editor:
In response to the article about the adult day center, it was disrespectful and demeaning to the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation, the dedicated staff, guests, families and volunteers.
My husband has Alzheimer’s and I have been taking care of him for eight years. The center provides him with socialization as well as physical and mental stimulation that he would not otherwise have thanks to the professional nurses, aides and volunteers who care for him.
He receives companionship and lunch. He brings home beautiful artwork that he never showed an interest in. Although he may not participate in all activities offered, he enjoys watching the other guests participate.
The director has taken it upon herself to shoot hoops with him in the sports room along with riding a stationary bike along side of him for physical activity. There is a reading room and sunroom that are available to the guests. There is a secured area out back with benches, beautiful gardens and birds — something for everyone. The staff also monitors the guests vitals monthly and administers medication when necessary. Let’s not forget the Center offers a weekly support group whether you attend the Center or not for free.
Respite care is so crucial to the caregivers, which the center allows us to have. As Mr. Bill Marvel stated, when caring for his dad for six months he would have blown his brains out if a relative did not help him for two weeks.
Some of us do not have anyone to help us. How heartless and cold for him to say the safest thing a non-profit can do is take care of cats and old people. The center is a gift to all of us.
Donna Martin
Center Conway
