To the editor:

"A Christmas Light"

A light shines through my window

I see it shining bright

It gives me hope within

my heart to face the dreary night

When the storm is all around me

When I would lose my way

I look up to the light

Born on Christmas Day.

Jesus is that light, dear one,

and ever He will be

The one who came to save my soul

And make a home for me.

May our eyes be opened

In a world to blind to see.

When He died upon that cross

He died for you and me.

So look up to that light

Each and every day

Knowing in your heart

He will guide you all the way.

Donna L. Richardson

Albany

