To the editor:
"A Christmas Light"
A light shines through my window
I see it shining bright
It gives me hope within
my heart to face the dreary night
When the storm is all around me
When I would lose my way
I look up to the light
Born on Christmas Day.
Jesus is that light, dear one,
and ever He will be
The one who came to save my soul
And make a home for me.
May our eyes be opened
In a world to blind to see.
When He died upon that cross
He died for you and me.
So look up to that light
Each and every day
Knowing in your heart
He will guide you all the way.
Donna L. Richardson
Albany
