To the editor:
"Jesus is My Friend"
Are you depressed and feeling lonely?
Do you think you've lost your way?
Let me tell you of my friend
Who gives me strength every day.
When I'm tired and disillusioned
By this world of toil and care
I bow my head to God the Father
And He lifts me from despair.
He has a Son whose name is Jesus.
I know you've heard of that name.
Come to know Him as a friend.
It was for you and me He came.
Yes that name is Christian.
You may have known a few.
We're not all hypocrites.
Many ring quite true.
Don't let a few bad apples
Keep you from what is true.
God the Father, God the Son
And the Holy Spirit too.
I hope you come to Jesus
You'll find He's always there.
He can give you peace
And free you from despair.
God bless you, friend.
John 3: 16-20
Donna L. Richardson
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.