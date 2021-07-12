To the editor:
As a resident of two highly visited towns (Gettysburg and Carlisle) I can sympathize with the feeling of invasion by so many.
That being said I do come to Conway every June to enjoy your treasures. This year we all have seen a huge increase in visitors but what troubles me is the new parking fees. Believe me I understand why you have them but for someone like me who has come for so many years I just feel $20 is too much. We forego several of our traditional activities because of the high price. I can accept $10/day but $20 is too much for us.
We are a respectful older couple who enjoy Conway Lake. As for the rec path, we found alternative parking. And still accesed the path on Meeting House Road only to see only one local parked there. We didn't go to the bridge because of the parking fee.
Though you seem content and hopeful for this new found income, personally I think you would make as much if not more by having a reasonable fee. I was told by a local business woman that one of the main reasons for the fee was the destructive nature of the 2020 crowd. People that normally would not have been there came here for something to do. Please do not base all your decisions on "the year that wasn't."
We look forward to our return next June but if these exorbitant fees are still in place we will once again find alternative activities in other nearby areas. Example: Silver Lake vs. Conway Lake.
Donna Huston
Carlisle, Penn.
