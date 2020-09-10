To the editor:
I moved to Jackson last December and I have been speaking with Andrew Timmins, the biologist with N.H. Fish and Game regarding the numerous calls that they have received this year about bears and people from out of state.
Sadly, we are being infiltrated with newcomers attempting to get away from the virus and the mounting unrest in the country. Many are moving or vacationing up here and few are aware of the basics of wildlife coexistence, mostly bear safety.
This not only increases the workload for Fish and Game, it puts our precious bears at risk. They have a difficult time as it is in this world and I am desperately trying to help them through public education.
I am having pamphlets made to distribute to local restaurants, campgrounds and inns and am also trying to reach out to short-term rentals to see if they will keep educational pamphlets available for visitors.
I know, in most cases, when people inadvertently or purposely feed the bears they do so with good intent and are unaware of the habits they are creating that lead to death sentences for the animals.
People who bring their animal companions often do not even think twice about letting their dogs run free. that poses a danger to both the dogs and the bears. A bear chased will often attack out of defense, but will rarely engage, otherwise.
In the end it is always the wildlife that suffers most.
The world is changing. Our part of the world is being affected by that. Our wildlife needs to be protected and respected now more than ever.
Donna Ellis
Jackson
