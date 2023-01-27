I read with dismay the article in your Jan. 26 Health Section, “Protect ‘future adults’ with HPV vaccine for children.” To parents who might have read it, I’m asking you to research the subject before agreeing to this intervention for your child.
The HPV vaccine is manufactured by Merck and the article seemed very Mercky to me, reading much like a pharmaceutical commercial. It claimed that the HPV vaccine is safe.
Before the COVID shot, the HPV vaccine had more serious adverse effects reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System than any other vaccine.
According to Merck’s own clinical studies, the chance of an adverse event requiring medical attention was one out of every 43 doses given. Compare this to the incidence of cervical cancer: 1 out of 12,500 with 90 percent of cases resolving on their own.
No one would sign up for these odds. And therein lies the problem. Parents are not given this information. Cervical cancer is found primarily in women 25-35 years old. The vaccine is recommended for 9 to 12-year-olds.
By Merck’s own admission, antibodies last only four years, so why are we giving this vaccine to children? The vaccine contains 500 micrograms of aluminum. Any product with aluminum greater than 25 micrograms must have a warning of toxicity per Environmental Protection Agency.
Yet despite containing 20 times EPA’s safe amount, vaccinations do not require a warning label. Aluminum can trigger neuroinflammation and autoimmune reactions. Doctors don’t mention this to their patients. I wonder if they even know.
All these statistics and numbers are public knowledge and can be looked up. I found them on Merck’s and CDC websites. Drug companies will always push their products, whether they are safe, effective or neither.
As parents, we are the last obstacle standing between our children and these companies. All I ask is that you look at both sides and make an informed choice, not a choice based on fear and a sales pitch.
