To the editor:
The Education Freedom Account allows families to choose the best course of education for their children. Recently, two bills have been presented to the Senate that would expand this program.
At a recent public meeting with the Senate Education Committee those opposed to these bills felt it would be “irresponsible to spend millions and millions of taxpayer dollars expanding a program that lacks evidence of its success.” This opposition came primarily from the National Education Association N.H. and the American Federation of Teachers NH. Both union organizations have a strong bias towards public school.
The two most common choices for a family who decides to utilize the EFA program are homeschooling and private school.
According to The National Center for Education Statistics in 2016 there were 1.6 million homeschooled students nationwide. A more recent study by the National Home Education Research Institute shows that number has risen to 3.7 million homeschool students.
Homeschooling re-emerged in the mid-1980s and today there are decades of evidence that homeschooling is a successful alternative to public school. According to NHERI, home-educated students typically score 15 to 25 percentile points above public-school students on standardized academic achievement tests.
Researcher Brian D. Ray, Ph.D., confirmed that of the many studies done, 78 percent of these academic studies show homeschool students perform significantly better than their public schooled peers.
Private schools are also an option. They certainly are not new and have an established record of success. If they did not, they would not survive. Private schools offer more academic opportunities for parents and students to choose from, smaller class sizes allowing for a lower student to teacher ratio. And unlike public schools, private schools encourage and may prioritize parental involvement. Private schools require students to be well rounded therefore make extracurricular activities a requirement.
Deb Howes, president of American Federation of Teachers NH, is quoted in an article published by the Sun, April 27, 2023, “We really need to be spending our tax dollars on public education. Not waste taxpayer funds on failed educational experiments.”
Clearly the choice to homeschool or utilize a private school as an alternative to public school is not an educational experiment and the absolute absurdity of Deb Howes’ comment throws a flood light on her bias toward public schools and her total failure to embrace the educational needs of all New Hampshire students. Shame on you, Ms. Howes.
Donna Chick
Center Ossipee
