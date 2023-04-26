To the editor:
I had the pleasure to sit with Rep. Katy Peternel on April 22 to discuss the “extreme” bills she has co-sponsored with Rep. Glenn Cordelli. (See Letter to the Editor, Gogi Millner, April 13, 2023.)
Reps. Peternel and Cordelli co-sponsored the Born Alive Infant Protection Act. This bill would have required medical treatment for any child born alive. Ms. Millner, opposing this bill, is asserting that some babies should be left on the table to die. Which babies would that be?
Rep. Peternel co-sponsored HB 591, which would prohibit abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. Recognizing the right to life of a preborn child is not extreme. This bill was supported by 110 Republicans in a House vote, more than half of the Republican representatives.
In June 2021, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law the Educational Freedom Account program allowing parents to use the state portion of their student’s education funding to pay for qualifying education expenses. Earlier this year, Rep. Cordelli sponsored HB 440, relative to the Education Trust Fund.
HB 440 passed in the house 195-181 on April 13 and is currently being recommended as “ought to pass” in the Senate. This bill is to update the usages of the Education Trust Fund statute. In essence, this bill is a housekeeping bill. Not extreme. Just common sense.
Ms. Millner states that HB 440 allows public dollars from the Education Trust Fund to be used for EFAs. She points out these funds have already been used for EFAs, which is true and has been true since EFAs became law two years ago. She points out there is a court challenge. Actually, there are several lawsuits.
There is a lawsuit by the head of a teachers union against the EFA program. It certainly would not be in the union’s best interest to have students leave public schools for a better educational opportunity. There is also a court case concerning the cost of an adequate education and the state’s responsibility for the funding of an adequate education. Yes, we have a legal system where anyone can file a lawsuit. Extreme? Of course not! It is your constitutional right.
The word “extreme” is a great way to grab the attention of readers. And it can be a red flag, as it was to me. Rep. Peternel took a significant amount of time out of her busy schedule to explain the purpose and outcome of these pieces of legislation to me. She and Rep. Cordelli are hardworking representatives who are focused on the best interests of New Hampshire families and children.
Donna Chick
Center Ossipee
