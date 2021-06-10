To the editor:
Kimberly Clarke says she is totally against what Conway town officials have done (banning STRS, charging for parking), that it's an abomination, horrible what they have done. My advice to Ms. Clarke is to put an ad in the Daily Sun that you people of Fryeburg welcome as many STRs that want to come to Maine, "please."
And to Selectman Tom Klinepeter, too. Have his family and all their friends come to Fryeburg, please. Tom, tell them it's only 5 miles to Conway town line and Fryeburg can benefit from all that tax-free thousands of dollars in Maine (yeah right).
As for $20 fee for parking, that's very appropriate for the extra trash cleanup. But I guess they would not do that in Fryeburg.
While I am about fees/taxes/charges, a few questions for both of you two. Why do so many Mainers have post office boxes in Center Conway/Conway, etc.? And why do I see so many Maine-registered cars/trucks that have N.H. plates and they live in Fryeburg? Also, a ton of Maine registered vehicles with N.H. inspection stickers! Does that have anything to do with taxes not paid to Maine or that N.H. does not mandate insurance?
Also, why do you buy all your beer/liquor/cigarettes, appliances, etc. in New Hampshire? Just would like to know. So don't knock Conway or New Hampshire. Thank you.
Don Damon
Center Conway
