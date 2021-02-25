To the editor:
I read in the Sun the editorial on the proposed hotel. In it was mentioned it would be nice to have an Olive Garden in the area.
I love that place and had a talk with an Olive Garden manager.
I was told that where would never be one here. The reason is OG never builds on a “truck route.”
Think about that; all petro trucks from Portland go thru the valley on their way west and north. Also, all the Canadian log trucks carrying all our logs to the plywood mills in Canada go through town. And the cement trucks from Canada go through town.
None of these truckers buy fuel, tires, food or pay taxes in New Hampshire.
Also, at least two semi-trailer trucks carrying rebar to Maine go thru Conway daily.
Too bad we do not have a bypass.
Dick Eldridge
Madison
