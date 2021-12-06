To the editor:
Most of you have probably seen these roadside signs. There’s a little check mark in the lower right corner, with the letters LCV. This stands for the League of Conservation Voters, a bi-partisan organization that does good work for a better environment.
But more effective in helping to fight climate change is contacting our House and Senate members and asking them to put a price on fossil-based carbon in the reconciliation bill. This is the suggestion of the CCL, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, another national bi-partisan organization, with a chapter in the Lakes Region. This is a small step toward fighting change, but it has the best chance of success.
Jeanne Shaheen is at (202) 224-2841. Maggie Hassan is at (202) 224-3324. Chris Pappas is at (202) 224-5456. Annie Custer is at (202) 225-5206. Call anytime and leave a message. The more calls that come in for control of climate change, the higher is its priority. What’s more important than this?
Other things we can do:
Ask our state representatives what their strategies are for addressing climate change here in New Hampshire.
Talk to our friends about climate change. Ask them what they think.
Don’t idle your car’s engine. Best to brave the cold or heat for a few minutes until the car’s heat of A/C comes on. Idling engines severely pollute the air we breathe.
Think of lights left on as running tap water. Keep turning lights off where they are not needed. This is not as easy as it sounds, but if billions of people do it, it will make a difference. Look at a map of the world at night, and you’ll see a lot of wasted energy.
We can also look for opportunities to decrease your use of fossil fuels which are causing climate change: investment in home energy efficiency, purchasing electric rather than gas-powered tools or even an electric vehicle. Glaciers are melting. Sea leveel is rising.
Dick Devens
Center Ossipee
