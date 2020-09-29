To the editor:
On Wednesday President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election in November. As Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted shortly after, this is “unthinkable and unacceptable.”
Refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power is the action of a dictator. In our democracy no candidate should be allowed on a ballot if they do not commit to abide by the results of the election. Otherwise there is no point to having an election and we are no longer a democracy.
We should all demand that Congress go on strike until this issue is settled. Join me in calling on every member of the House and Senate to refuse to conduct any congressional business until Biden and Trump both swear to abide by the results of the election.
No votes on a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown; no votes on coronavirus relief; no votes to confirm judges; no votes at all until President Trump reaffirms his oath of office and acknowledges that we live in a constitutional democracy not a dictatorship.
Dennis Sullivan
Eaton
