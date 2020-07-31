To the editor:
I am so saddened to see graffiti and trash on our beautiful rivers.
In the last two days I have seen graffiti on rocks in the Glen Ellis, the Swift and the Saco rivers. You better pray that a local resident doesn’t catch you. You will have a very bad day. You are not welcomed in this valley.
If you see something please take pictures.
Debora Taylor
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.