I am writing to express my opinion regarding the Conway short-term rental committee policies being proposed. I attended the Zoom call of the short-term rental meeting on July 22.
I first have to say in general I am in favor of the regulations being proposed. However, I am of the opinion that one point needs to be revisited. This is specifically the vote regarding occupant load.
The STR committee voted to have a maximum occupant load of (2+2) two persons per bedroom plus an additional two people. This I find reasonable. The objection I have is that they have decided not to include children under 12 in the occupant count. Children are occupants, too, and an unlimited number of children under 12 poses a hazard with respect to septic burden and fire and rescue, not to mention noise to abutters. The reason given for having no limit on children under 12 was that the committee believes the town should want to draw families with children to the area and those with large families would have to rent a larger unit.
Well, they should be made to rent a larger unit that fits the family, without overcrowding and posing potential safety issues. I find it unreasonable that an objection by the member who has specific expertise in dealing with life safety issues was overruled. To allow an unlimited amount of children under 12 based on economic factors rather than safety issues is not a sound responsible decision.
Deborah Lampietro
North Conway
