To the editor:
Thank you to all the Conway voters who cheerfully turned out in person on Tuesday, and also to those who voted by absentee ballot. The election team worked overtime to follow state guidelines in setting up and operating the state primary polls in this strange COVID-19 time.
The town crew again solved all manner of problems, built new doors for the garage, and power washed the floor (second time this year). We had 11 new poll workers who brought great new energy to our veteran election team.
Special thanks to Kris Cluff, Doug Burnell, Louise Inkell, Jolene Kowerdovich, and supervisors of the checklist Denise Leighton, Terry McCarthy, and Jean Simon, who all joined me in working the full day: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Louise and Jolene then went back to the town hall to lock up the ballots and file results.
Selectmen Dave Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, and John Colbath were on site for the entire polling hours, Carl Thibodeau half a day, and all stayed for the ballot counting process as well.
Thanks also to Cooper Cargill Chant for donating, over the last eight weeks, thousands of copies (many in color), and all manner of office supplies.
Planning begins next week for the November 3 General Election at Kennett High School. Please contact Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell, or me, if you are interested in working in one of three areas: pre-election coordination of voter mailings, poll set-up the day before the election; or half-day shifts on Election Day.
Deborah Fauver
Conway Moderator
