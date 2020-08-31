To the editor:
As of Monday, the Conway Town Clerk had mailed more than 1,000 absentee ballots for the upcoming Sept. 8 primary election. More than 575 completed ballots have been received.
This is a big change from prior state elections. The Secretary of State has reported a similar avalanche of absentee ballot requests around the state. Towns and cities are also required to provide in-person polling. Conway (including Hales Location) votes at the Conway Town Garage, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the traditional walk-in format.
The Secretary of State has disallowed drive-through voting for the September and November elections. This is disappointing for a rural town like Conway, which also happens to have a perfect drive-through garage. But these are state elections, and we are going to follow the state rules.
Absentee ballots need to be received by the clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. If you are still holding your absentee ballot, please complete it and mail it immediately. State law requires that official state election ballots mailed in the US mail, or be given in hand to the clerk or election staff.
It is possible to return a ballot to the Town Clerk, but that means stopping at the town hall and calling in to the clerk’s office for a staff member to personally collect the ballot, and review the voter’s ID. If the ballot you are returning is not your own ballot, there is an affidavit to be signed. The simpler method is to mail the ballot.
If you have any concern about mail delay, take a drive to the Center Conway Post Office and mail the ballot there. The Conway Town Clerk will be collecting ballots from that post office — and only that post office — at 5 p.m. on Election Day. (If you live, and vote, in another town, take your ballot to the post office where your Town Hall receives mail).
You may also deliver your own ballot to polling location on Election Day. Be prepared to show your ID. Do not give your ballot to a friend or neighbor to deliver to the polls. Only the voter’s spouse, parent, sibling, child, grandchild, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, stepparent, stepchild or nursing home home administrators may deliver another voter’s ballot to the polling location. And that person must then complete an affidavit. The point of that is to prevent anyone from falsifying ballots and returning batches of them.
Partial pre-processing of absentee ballots is a new process set up by the Secretary of State to help election officials ensure that all absentee ballots will be fully processed on Election Day.
The Conway public session will occur at the Town Hall on Monday, Sept. 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Moderators Deborah Fauver and Doug Burnell will be assisted by former Town Clerk Rhoda Quint and Cathy Burnell. Valley Vision will televise the session.
Outer envelopes will be slit open and the contents reviewed to confirm that the inner ballot envelope has been signed; the voter’s name will be highlighted on the check list; and the voter’s choice of Democratic or Republican ballot will be noted on the checklist. Any challenge to the voter’s qualification to vote needs to be made during the session.
Absentee voter registration documents, if any, will be removed from the outer envelope and given to the Supervisors of the Checklist, at least one of whom will be at the session. If any of the information visible on the outside of the inner ballot envelope appears to be amiss, we will attempt to contact the voter.
The inner absentee ballot envelope will not be opened, and the ballots will not be counted. On Election Day, the inner envelopes will finally be opened, absentee voters will be further noted on the check list, and then the ballots will be cast into the counting machines.
For those of you voting live on Sept. 8, please remember that the busiest time at the polls is always 8 a.m., so avoid that time if at all possible.
Deborah Fauver
Conway Town Moderator
