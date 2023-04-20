To the editor:
I was deeply saddened to read about the slander against library director David Smolen that was posted on the library’s Facebook page recently.
I thought citizens of our community were above such immature name-calling tactics. I have known David for many years. I have worked with him as a library trustee and collaborated with the library for community health events.
David has worked tirelessly to make sure Conway Public Library is an outstanding resource for this community.
I also know David personally as a neighbor. He is a wonderful father to his children and is always available to lend a helping hand.
I have reviewed the book, “You Know, Sex,” which has been so upsetting to some people. It does not sexualize children. It provides information. As a health-care provider, I see pre-adolescent youth’s anxiety regarding puberty, sex, sexuality, and relationships.
Of course, we would all love to see a world where our children aren’t stressed about these issues. Trying to just ignore the issues isn’t the answer. Giving youth information helps relieve this stress.
Boys want to know that penises come in all different shapes and sizes. Girls want to know what all the different stuff down there is.
Giving them this information in the form of an easy-to-read graphic novel that stresses respect and consent is not pornography. I am glad this book is available at our library.
I hope parents will check it out and share it with their kids. You will be doing them a favor by showing them you offer a safe space for them to discuss these difficult topics.
Deborah Cross APRN, PMHNP
North Conway
(Editor’s note: The post, which was a poster with photos, showed up on the Facebook pages of the library and the Sun. It called Smolen and Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue “perverts,” and demanded a library “that is safe for children and a newspaper that supports the MAGA community.”)
