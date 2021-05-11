To the editor:
There seems to be a lot of confusion about what a short-term rental is.
I understand what it means but thought I should see what Wikipedia has as a definition. I think that it is an accurate definition.
As I understand it, owners can still rent for one month at a time. It seems like the owners do not realize that they can still rent for 30 days or more, just not under 30 days. I read a letter today by an owner that has a family which rents for a month, as I understand it they will still be able to rent to that family.
Debbie Theriault
North Conway
