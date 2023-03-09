A little something for the walkers in Whitaker Woods to consider.
I live in Bartlett and have paid to ski in Whitaker Woods for more than 20 years. I just want to offer the walkers who are complaining another point of view. For all these years, when I planned to ski in Whitaker, I would try to get out of my house before 8:30 on Saturday morning so that I could ski on the fresh tracks before they were churned up by footprints. I have never complained about this. I just went out early before everyone else.
Now, there are wonderful new trails. I am in Whitaker all the time all year. While I mostly ski there in the winter, there are times I go there for a walk as well.
Personally, I love the new groomed walking trails, but here’s the one big thing that I don’t think you are considering. All of us skiers have been and are still paying for all the trails to be groomed (both skiing and walking).
If you want to eliminate skiing (and subsequently the grooming) in Whitaker, I would be devastated, but I think you would be too because it is not nearly as easy to walk on ungroomed trails. I know it is a big adjustment, but maybe if you give it a chance you will find that it is not so bad after all.
As far as the courtesy patrol goes, I know it can come across as invasive to have someone ask you where you are heading, but let’s all do our best to be kind and courteous to one another. They are just trying to get everyone used to the new system.
