To the editor:
If you have yet to vote in the state’s Democratic Primary, you can choose a candidate for governor that will deliver much needed change.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky’s top priority will be to reduce property taxes which will lessen the burden for those struggling to afford them and help fund our schools more fairly.
As a longtime champion of education equality for all students, regardless of their hometown, he won the Claremont school funding case, establishing the right to an adequate state-funded public education. He supports a minimum wage of $15 and creating good jobs through investments in infrastructure. He also believes in health care as a human right, will work to rebuild our mental health system and make prescription drugs more affordable.
A strong supporter of clean energy and a clean energy economy, he opposed the now abandoned Granite Bridge pipeline to transport fracked gas along the Route 101 corridor. He favors bold climate action and a regional Green New Deal. As governor, he will not veto bipartisan bills to increase energy efficiency, solar power use or good-paying clean energy jobs.
Perhaps most importantly, he is a proponent of campaign finance reform and accepts no corporate PAC money. He will work hard for working people and senior citizens on fixed incomes — not wealthy corporations whose donations are intended to corrupt free and fair elections and unfairly influence political outcomes.
On Sept. 8, cast a vote for real change. Vote Volinsky.
Debbie Augustine
Ron Klemarczyk
Contoocook
