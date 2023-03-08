To the editor:
My name is Deb Haynes, and I’m running for a seat on the Conway Planning Board. I am not running against anyone, and I thank all of them for their past service and the offer to serve again.
I am running because I believe that my background in community nursing, and of being a member of a family that has been involved for generations in both local affairs and the business of tourism, gives me a unique view of the needs of our town.
I look forward to an opportunity to working with the community in updating of the Conway Master Plan. I hope to contribute to the vision, for the people who live in Conway and those that come to visit, in the development of a master plan.
I was born at Memorial Hospital and attended Conway Elementary and Kennett High School. I currently live in Redstone, where I’ve owned a home for over 40 years. My two children also attended local schools. My family has lived in the area for over 70 years. I spent over 20 years as a nurse at Memorial and currently am an RN for the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Conway. I’m a proud Conway native and year-round resident.
The “old” Conway and its villages bring back fond memories, but it is the past. It is time to look to our future. One thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the growth, revenue and focus of Conway is tourism. This makes sense considering the many natural resources and beauty of our area. However, it has to be managed carefully.
I see our major issues as a lack of affordable housing, need to expand our water infrastructure, development of an industrial park, sustainable wages, and the need for an increase in alternative education, such as vocational training and apprenticeship.
There are real solutions to these problems, all of which include a closer partnership with businesses, developers and local educational institutions.
I hope you will give me the chance to represent you and realize these opportunities by electing me to the planning board.
Deb Haynes
Conway
