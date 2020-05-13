To the editor:
Many thanks to all of the people who worked so hard to make Tuesday’s election a success — especially Town Clerk Louise Inkell, Assistant Clerk Jolene Kowerdovich and Highway Supervisor Andrew Smith.
The town highway department did an amazing job of cleaning up their snowplow garage for the election. Time and again, they came up with great solutions to the many challenges presented by a drive-thru election.
More than 30 poll workers turned out to stand or sit in the cold, windy garage for hours, and we couldn’t have done it without them.
Thank you also to the many voters who used the absentee ballot process.
The N.H. Secretary of State is working on new rules to simplify that process for the September primary, which may be another drive-thru in Conway, and the November election, which will be at Kennett High School, spread out in the gym.
Knowing that so many are able to vote absentee makes it possible for us to create safer live polling locations.
I hope that drive-thru elections are not the “new normal” here in Conway, but if they are, we are ready!
Deborah Fauver, Conway Town Moderator
Doug Burnell, Conway School
District Moderator
