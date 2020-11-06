To the editor:
More than 80 poll workers ably served the town of Conway during the general election on Nov. 3 and absentee ballot partial processing on Nov. 2.
Many of these same workers also assisted the supervisors of the checklist and Town Clerk Louise Inkell with voter registration and absentee mailings in the two months leading up to the election.
During the run up to the election the old Town Hall was simply not large enough to accommodate all the volunteers we could have used,so Louise and her staff worked very long hours to get the absentee ballots out to voters, and to then record and securely store the returning ballots — all 2,807 of them.
Special thanks to the eight poll workers who volunteered to work in the unmasked voting area (used by 50 voters); to Big Dave’s Bagels, the Gibson Center, and Flatbread Pizza for feeding the poll workers; and to the nine checklist counters who stayed in the gym till midnight, doing the final reconciliation of the checklist markings. Along with supervisors Denise Leighton, Jean Simon, Terry McCarthy and me.
You all know about the results that we announced early in the night, which included the numbers from the voting machines to which we then add the hand-counted votes cast by overseas voters (which must be hand counted since they are on plain paper), and also add the hand-counted write-ins.
But we also must report six additional tallies to the Secretary of State showing the number of Democrats, Republicans and undeclared voters who voted in person, and the number who voted absentee. Those numbers need to be tallied and tied back to the actual number of ballots cast.
Further, the supervisors needed to enter into the voter database the 399 new voters who registered after their last session and on Election Day.
Through it all, the Kennett staff could not have been more helpful, particularly Dick Doble and his custodial team. Kevin Carpenter and Ashley Kerr stayed in close communication, and, on very short notice, Dale Anderson appeared after-hours on Nov. 2 to set up a secure link so the supervisors could communicate with the state’s voter data base on Election Day.
Despite the pandemic, Kennett High has students on campus and has — so far —managed to avoid the outbreaks that have forced other schools to return to remote learning. It was a risk for the administration to allow the election to happen on school property, and we should be proud of the flexibility and creativity they showed in accommodating voters, while also protecting students.
Finally, I am happy to report that we had plenty of poll workers from each party, as well as undeclared, and the efficiency of the Nov. 3 election in Conway proves, once again, that we can indeed work together towards a common goal.
Deborah Fauver
Conway Town Moderator
Conway
