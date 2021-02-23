To the editor:
As an educator of nearly 30 years, I agree wholeheartedly with, “We should move (teachers) up in the (COVID vaccination) hierarchy,” as quoted by the president in “Biden supporters faster vaccines for teachers; Richard agrees.”
The CDC recommended Phase 1B for teachers, but, in New Hampshire, they’re in Phase 2. The CDC website states two of their goals in the vaccination schedule are to “preserve functioning of society” and “reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities.”
For some, virtual learning has added challenges to family life — limited or diminished work opportunities, not enough (or any) devices for children to connect, unreliable internet, juggling multiple children while trying to work, and more.
Parents and teachers are doing their absolute best, and it is by no means easy. Working directly with teachers and students, I see the challenges of virtual learning firsthand‚ parents swearing in the background, young siblings screaming nonstop, a crowded living room with everyone trying to learn and work, kindergartners needing a parent by their side at all times, tech glitches. I could go on.
In-person learning and families being able to work and earn a living are all part of those two goals set forth by the CDC. There is abundant research showing social interaction is critical for brain development in children.
Educators are essential workers and deserve the protection the vaccinations will give so that our children can learn in the optimal setting, parents can work, and our society can begin to thrive again. It is time for a change, to put teachers first. Please contact your elected representatives, Gov. Sununu, and the N.H. Division of Public Health Services urging them to move teachers up to phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
Deb Dunn
Bartlett
