To the editor:
I am writing to let New Hampshire voters know that if they have COVID-19 concerns and do not wish to vote in person, they can request an absentee ballot. Do it ASAP. Download or request your absentee ballot application at your town's website or go to opendemocracynh.org/absentee for a link to the Secretary of State's download page.
You'll need two: one for the Sept. 8 primary and one for the Nov. 3 general election. For the COVID-19 reason, fill out your application completely, marking "physical disability" as your excuse, then sign in ink the affidavit.
Request your ballot early before our town clerks are overwhelmed by requests.
Deb Ayers
North Conway
